Longboat Key Foundation begins fundraising for cultural center

At the Longboat Key Foundation’s first fundraising event for the development of the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, Culture and Education, members of the organization detailed their vision for the facility.

Warren Simonds, the cultural center's Task Force Chairman, described a modern 40,000 square foot building that will house art classes, galleries and events like weddings.

Susan Phillips spoke of a 300-seat black box theater and an outdoor amphitheater, while Bob Trisolini expressed his excitement for the possibility of ballets, operas, plays and musicals being performed on the Key.

Simonds indicated the amount of money the foundation needs to raise before the center can become a reality.

$12 million.

Simonds expects the design process for the project will take eight to nine months, and the subsequent construction will take about 14 months, meaning the center could be complete within two years, though development will not begin until all funds are certain.

“That’s going to require some big checks coming in,” Simonds told the more than 50 attendees of the event, which was held at Seaplace last week.

Simonds said the total cost of the project is $17 million. The town, the owner of the property, has already contributed $5 million. Simonds said Ringling College, who will manage the center, is expected to donate about $1 million.

“It’s a good start,” Simonds said. “But it still leaves a lot to be raised.”

Simonds emphasized to potential donors that the facility will be built to last for more than five decades.

“It can be enjoyed by our children, our grandchildren, our great grandchildren,” Simonds said. “This is not for me. This is for us. This is for Longboat Key.”

After the event, former Mayor Jack Duncan, a member of the foundation, said the project represents one thing in particular for all Key communities.

“Connectivity,” Duncan said, noting the facility’s central location on Bay Isles Road. “It will bring us all together.”

Seaplace resident Roy Nevans, who has worked as a producer in the entertainment business, said he’s enthusiastic about what the center will offer, though he admits he’s skeptical, but hopeful, regarding the project’s timeline.

“The whole concept is very good,” Nevans said. “But I can tell you as one who has done a lot of television and theater production, raising money is not easy.”