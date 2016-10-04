Longboat Key financial reporting wins top honor

Longboat Key’s Finance Department and Director Sue Smith are primarily responsible.
The Town of Longboat Key has been awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States. and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Longboat Key's Finance Department and Director Sue Smith are primarily responsible for preparing the CAFR, according to a release by Susan Phillips, assistant to the town manager.