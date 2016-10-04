 Skip to main content
Longboat Key’s Finance Department and Director Sue Smith are primarily responsible for fiscal reporting honor.
Longboat Key Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 2 hours ago

Longboat Key financial reporting wins top honor

by: Observer Staff

The Town of Longboat Key has been awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States. and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.  The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Longboat Key's Finance Department and Director Sue Smith are primarily responsible for preparing the CAFR, according to a release by Susan Phillips, assistant to the town manager.

