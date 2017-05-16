Longboat Key estimates 2017-18 revenue at $15.56 million

As Longboat Key opened deliberations for the budget season, Town Manager Dave Bullock made clear not a lot has changed from the previous go-around.

“We are not a growth community, and we’re not much of a growth operation,” Bullock told commissioners and town staff Monday. “Our services remain relatively steady. Our population remains relatively steady.”

To that end, so will the 2017-18 spending plan, which will be discussed through the summer and approved in September. It will be the last budget overseen by Bullock, who is retiring in January.

In the preliminary proposal for 2017-18, Bullock expects revenue will be about $15.56 million, a decrease of 3% from the previous year. That decrease comes from two changes in the allocation of funds and a drop in franchise fees from Florida Power & Light. The total revenue includes a 3% projected increase in property-tax revenue, though the values on which that is based won’t be solidified by Sarasota and Manatee county assessors until July.

Expenditures are projected to rise about 3.5% to $16.67 million, the projected difference coming from a dip into the $6 million general fund balance. The town would be left with a 108-day supply in the fund, beyond its 90-day milestone.

“I will always project our revenues lower, and our expenses higher,” Bullock said.

With a goal of holding the line on property tax rates and department budgets, the town does have a couple changes in mind:

n In 2016, the Town Commission directed police to provide 24-hour coverage of the police station, which resulted in the town hiring four, full-time customer service specialists. In the past year, Key police have reported an average of two walk-in calls after 5 p.m. a month, all of which were non-emergency. Because a phone in the police lobby automatically connects to the dispatch center, town staff recommends the reduction in the hours of coverage. “Seems like a no-brainer,” said Commissioner George Spoll. Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein said the town will work to absorb those four employees into other open staff positions to avoid layoffs, should the commission approve the recommendation. About $185,000 would be saved, Hein said.

$150,000 in new spending relates to records management system for the police department. “The system we have now is a homegrown system,” Bullock said. “It works, but the ability for us to maintain it in the future is going to be declining.”

Police wages will increase by an average of 3.5% in 2018, while firefighters will receive a wage increase of about 4.3%, Bullock said.

The general fund preliminary budget for 2017-18 will be presented for review at the June 19 Town Commission workshop meeting, with first reading, public hearing and discussion scheduled for the Sept. 11 regular meeting.

PERSONNEL COSTS

Here is how personnel costs are broken down in the proposed 2017-18 town budget: