Arrest made in Longboat double homicide case

The Longboat Key Police Department arrested a suspect in the double homicide and robbery that took place Aug. 4 at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key, according to a release.

A press release from the Longboat Key Police Department said Key police, working with Manatee Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit apprehended Darryl Hanna Jr. without incident at a home in east Bradenton at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. He is held in the Manatee County Jail on no bond.

The arrest is the first in connection with the shooting of two Zota Beach Resort employees on Aug. 4. Police said the incident took place at about 2:45 a.m. with authorities responding at about 3:30 a.m. It was the first homicide on Longboat Key in 16 years.

Hanna has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

According to court records in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Hanna has been arrested several times, dating back to 2008.

Oct. 28, 2008, Manatee County: Misdemeanor resisting arrest/obstruction of an officer without violence. Judged not guilty.

Jan. 4, 2012, Sarasota County: Possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sent to a pre-trial diversion program

Jan. 5, 2015, Sarasota County: Unknowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Paid $176 fine

June 17, 2016, Sarasota County: Speeding in a municipality. Paid $297 fine.

May 3, 2017, Sarasota County: Petit larceny. Adjudication withheld. $386 fine still outstanding.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.

Cassidy Alexander contributed to this report.