Longboat Key cottages are on the move today

The relocation of two historic cottages from the Longboat Key Center for the Arts property is underway.



Earlier this summer, Michael Drake, president of the Longboat Key Historical Society, spearheaded efforts to move the cottages to a plot on Broadway Street to ultimately use them as a base for the Historical Society.



Contractor Johnson Housemoving began the move around 9 this morning.

A July 5 memo from the Historical Society’s board of directors details its president Michael Drake’s plan to move the cottages to 521 Broadway St. There, the smaller cottage, which is about 380 square feet, will be used as a museum for the society’s materials, including artifacts and photos.

Drake envisions the larger, 1,100-square-foot cottage as a place for gatherings and meetings. The memo describes it as “a place to grow the programs of the society, to offer stimulating agendas, and to assure those who are active today will have their stories preserved for the future.”

