Longboat Key Cops Corner: Oct. 19, 2016

Sept. 26

Pump problems

5:28 p.m. — 800 Broadway

Noise Complaints: Two complaints about noise from two watershed pumps at Moore’s Stonecrab Restaurant were not resolved even after police investigated. An extended work hours permit had expired, but the owner of the company contracted to do the work instructed his employee to keep them running. If the pumps were shut down, the owner told police, groundwater would damage work already done. Police turned over the matter to the town’s building department.

Oct. 1

Accidental alarm

9:44 a.m. — 500 block of Birdie Lane

Residential Burglar Alarm: Homeowners were on the phone with their alarm company when police responded.

Oct. 3

Cranky linkage

2:50 p.m. — 500 block of Russell Street

Public Service: An 85-year-old Longboat Key woman needed help when her 2002 Saturn hatchback broke down in the middle of the street. An officer helped her move the vehicle back into her driveway. There appeared to be a gear linkage issue.

Oct. 5

Ghost rider

9:50 p.m. — 6800 block of GMD

Suspicious Vehicle: An officer went to Whitney Beach Plaza after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police found nothing suspicious.

Oct. 6

Rear-end collision

3:03 p.m. — 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Traffic Accident: A 38-year-old Palmetto woman was cited by Longboat Key police after her 2013 GMC SUV rear-ended a 2015 Toyota driven by a 33-year-old Sarasota man.

Hurricane evacuee

11:39 p.m. — 5400 block of GMD

Public Service: A 76-year-old Melbourne man told police he and his wife were evacuating from Hurricane Matthew’s path and needed help finding a hotel room. The officer found the couple a room at an Anna Maria resort and helped them check in.