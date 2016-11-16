Longboat Key Cops Corner: 11.16.16

NOV. 2

TRAVELING FRAUD

10:38 a.m. — 5400 block of GMD

ID Theft: A Bradenton man visited the police station to report he was a victim of fraud. Because the crime occurred in Bradenton, he was advised to report it to the Bradenton Police Department.

LIGHTS OUT

7:12 p.m. — 3100 block of GMD

Traffic Violation: An officer stopped the driver of a rental car traveling without headlights on from the airport. An officer showed the driver how to operate the lights and issued a verbal warning.

NEAR MISS

11:38 a.m. — 1000 block of GMD

Traffic Violation: Police stopped the driver of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz after he failed to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The driver told police he did not see the sign or the pedestrian. Police gave him a written warning.

LATE REPORT

10:27 a.m. — 500 block of Sanctuary Drive

Identity Theft: A man reported he was victimized six months ago when an account was opened in his name by persons unknown. After seeing changes in his credit, he wanted to make a police report required by Sprint’s fraud department.

NOV. 4

DERELICT VESSEL

5:21 p.m. — Sector 4 off Longboat Key

Abandoned Boat: A vessel covered by barnacles with a dismantled helm was locked and left anchored near Marker 22 of the Intracoastal Waterway. The Sarasota Police Department’s marine patrol provided the owner’s name, which was entered into the statewide derelict vessel database by the Longboat Key Police Department.

NOV. 5

POOL PROBLEMS

12:03 p.m. — 6900 block of Longboat Drive South

Suspicious Circumstance: A contractor installing a pool and deck reported a backyard fence was knocked down, a breaker powering pool pumps turned off and a discharge hose disconnected after he left the job site. The result: Several weeks of work lost, and an inspection had to be rescheduled. As the officer was taking the report, the only nearby neighbor came out and waved. The officer went next door and knocked on several doors but was unable to locate the neighbor.

LOST AND FOUND

6:59 p.m. – 50 block of Twin Shores Boulevard

Public Service: A man reported his wife was missing. She had gone out to eat but was unfamiliar with the area and he said she frequently lost her way. The wife returned home safely as the officer was taking the report. She told the officer she had gotten lost and ended up in Parrish before being helped by another motorist.