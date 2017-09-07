Longboat Key congregations cancel weekend services

With Hurricane Irma on the way to Florida, some Longboat Key congregations are canceling weekend services.

As of today, these congregations have canceled services for Sunday, Sept. 10:

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church

Christ Church, Presbyterian of Longboat Key

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church; the installation service and reception for the Rev. Kenneth Blyth has been postponed as well.

Temple Beth Israel will be closed for the entire weekend starting Friday, Sept. 8.

As of Wednesday, St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church was still planning on holding services.

Longboat Island Chapel could not be reached for comment on its weekend services.

