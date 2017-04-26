Longboat Key Club's women's tennis team aces game

For most sports, practice makes perfect, and tennis is no exception.

This is something the Longboat Key Club’s Women’s 3.0 USTA 55 and over team knows well. After making it to the state championship tournament last year, the team is preparing for another go at the state title.

On May 4, 10 players from the team will travel to the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona in Orlando for the state championship tournament.

“I think the dedication has been unbelievable,” co-captain Cheri Starn said. “I mean, these girls never missed a clinic, never missed drills. They’re always looking for a game. So they’re not only working on their skills, but (they’re) putting in a lot of time for endurance play because playing in Florida, it’s hot, and we need that long-term endurance.”

At last year’s tournament, the women found that the state tournament brings a whole new level of play. They won two out of nine matches.

To prepare for this year, the team has been running drills and playing with higher-level players for the past four weeks.

Aside from hoping for team success at the tournament, some of the players are looking for personal success, too. The team is made up of all 3.0 players, and Starn is hoping some will move up to the 3.5 level.

“I want a higher ranking really bad, and I would say that’s a goal for several of my girls going,” she said.



