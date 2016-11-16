Longboat Key Clergy prepare for Thanksgiving Interfaith Service

The Longboat Key community is invited to attend this year’s Thanksgiving Interfaith Service.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Refreshments will be served following the service. Rabbi Stephen Sniderman of Temple Beth Israel will be preaching during this year’s event.

The Rev. Keith Copeland of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, the Rev. Norman Pritchard of Christ Church, pastoral care assistant for Longboat Island Chapel Mimi Horwitz, the Rev. David Danner of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Bill Friederich, interim minister of the Longboat Island Chapel, are planning to attend the service as well.

This year, money and canned goods collected during the service will be donated to The Food Bank of Manatee and All Faiths Food Bank.