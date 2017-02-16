Longboat Key Center for the Arts to close at the end of May

The Longboat Key Center for the Arts will close at the end of May, according to a letter from Larry Thompson, President of Ringling College Art and Design, released by the college late Thursday.

Ringling will sell the 2.3 acre site in Longbeach Village at the north end of the island to a private developer who intends to construct single-family housing.

In the letter, Thompson recalled when Ringling College was approached by the center 10 years ago.

“We were honored to merge with the Center and continue the legacy that it had built in the northern area of Longboat Key,” Thompson wrote. “We are proud to have provided engaging and educational art and design experiences through our exhibitions, classes and events.”

Ringing College and the Town of Longboat Key are collaborating to plan a new arts facility, located in the town center, to be called Longboat Key Center for Arts, Culture and Education. Originally planned for 2.8 acres, the site was recently expanded by another 2 acres with the town's purchase of the adjacent Amore restaurant site.

The Longboat Key Foundation, which has spearheaded the cultural center efforts, plans to help raise most of the money to fund construction of the building through philanthropy and potentially seek endowments to supplement operating costs.

The foundation won’t start its formal fundraising push until after architects and contractors have been chosen to determine an estimated cost for the project. But Longboat Key Foundation Arts, Culture and Education Building Task Force Chairman Warren Simonds said earlier this year that doors could open in two years, though he’s hesitant to identify a more refined timeline.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.