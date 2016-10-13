The Longboat Key Town Commission will discuss whether to impose a moratorium on cannabis dispensaries and treatment centers at its 1 p.m. meeting Monday.

On Nov. 8, Florida voters will consider whether to legalize medical marijuana use and authorize cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana at licensed medical marijuana treatment centers.

The Longboat ordinance would impose a 12-month moratorium on marijuana dispensing organizations and treatment centers in town. The town land development regulations do not contain provisions for such regulations.

Pending commission discussion, the pot ban ordinance will be placed on the agenda for the Nov. 7 meeting for first reading.