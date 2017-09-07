Longboat calls state of emergency

The Longboat Key Town Commission unanimously approved a request from emergency managers to declare a state of emergency for the island ahead of Hurricane Irene.

The state of emergency is a formal declaration that allows easier coordination with state and federal emergency agencies, said Longboat Key Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi. It will have little direct effect on Longboat residents but will assist local recovery efforts if necessary.

The town also put off a planned Monday, Sept. 11 Town Commission meeting until Friday, Sept. 15.

Earlier in the day, Manatee County called a voluntary evacuation with Sarasota County expected to do the same on Friday. Unlike a mandatory evacuation, a voluntary evacuation does not set in motion the island's re-entry protocol.

Town Manager Dave Bullock said the counties will work together on a decision to call the mandatory evacuation if necessary. Should they call a mandatory evacuation, re-entry would be conducted through a tiered system that requires proof of residency to return.

Should residents decide to leave, Dezzi cautioned that northbound interstates were already jammed and encouraged all evacuating residents to find an inland, nearby location for shelter.

“You don’t have to go to Georgia or Tennessee or some place,” Dezzi said. “There are safe places around here.”

The latest forecasts have Irma making landfall in south Florida, then pushing up the east coast, or possibly inland from the east coast. A hurricane watch extends from Bonita Beach around the tip of Florida and through the Keys back up the east coast to Jupiter Inlet. No watches or warnings are in effect for the Sarasota area, but that could change later in the day.

Dezzi cautioned that planning is based on a predicted turn of Irma. If that turn is delayed or isn't as sharp as forecast, the gulf coast could still be vulnerable to more severe weather.

“Once it makes the northerly turn that will help us understand where it’s going,” Dezzi said. “The quicker it turns the better off we are.”

Sarasota County emergency managers say a storm surge of 1-6 feet is possible, along with several inches of rain.

Emergency personnel plan to keep their vehicles on the island for now, but they are preparing to relocate if the storm shifts. Town officials will meet with other Sarasota, Manatee and regional officials for another update meeting at 11 a.m. Friday.

As first responders wait and watch for Irma, Dezzi said his department has been inundated with calls, many from part-time residents out of state, asking about the island. Fire and rescue officials are asking all residents on Longboat to monitor the storm, and stock up on water, non-perishable foods and gasoline. Island residents may also pick up sandbags at the Broadway Street beach access.

Ahead of the storm, local grocery and hardware stores have seen increased traffic. Sarasota and Manatee County schools are cancelled Friday, and town government offices are closed. Several island churches have also cancelled services Sunday, when the brunt of the storm is expected. The Longboat Library has also been closed until further notice.

As for Longboat Key resorts, some are seeing cancellations, such as Casa Del Mar, the Resort at Longboat Key Club and Zota Beach Resort.

“At this time we are not seeing any significant increase in reservations due to the storm. We experienced a number of cancellations, which was expected. Over the next couple days I anticipate more people will be looking for rooms as they finalize their plans," a statement from Sandra Rios, director of marketing and communications for The Resort at Longboat Key Club and Zota said.

The Diplomat Beach Resort posted to their Facebook page around 2 p.m. Sept. 7 saying they would be closing at 5 p.m. until further notice.

"As of Thursday, 9/7 at 5:00 p.m. we are closed until further notice due to Hurricane Irma," the post said. "We will have no access to our phones or computers, nor will we have any staff available to assist you. Our apologies for the inconvenience! We wish the best to all our fellow Floridians, stay safe!"