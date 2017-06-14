Longboat analysis shows tax savings under Sarasota County

If Longboat Key was incorporated entirely into Sarasota County, town residents currently in Manatee County would save about $2.5 million a year in taxes, according to Town Manager Dave Bullock.

In the reverse scenario, meaning the entire town was part of Manatee County, Bullock said Key taxpayers currently in Sarasota County would pay an additional $6.2 million.

The numbers come from a tax-rate analysis for fiscal year 2017, which was conducted by the town.

In May, Bullock provided the findings to officials of both Sarasota County and Manatee County for review.

“I have not heard back from Manatee yet but am confident that we are pretty close,” he said.

The Key is one of four Florida towns situated in two counties, and the largest by more than 2,000 residents. In May, town staff began exploring the costs, benefits and logistics of becoming incorporated into one county.

Along with two different taxation plans and millage rates for residents, the town’s staff deals with a variety of issues related to the unusual geographic situation, including relations with two county commissions, elections offices and more.

The decision to redraw district lines would be up to the state Legislature and require approval from the governor.

In Florida’s House of Representatives, a total of five delegates represent districts that cover Sarasota County and Manatee County.

Three of these districts cover parts of both Sarasota and Manatee, while two cover parts of Sarasota only.

In the Senate, each county has one delegate.

Town Attorney Maggie Mooney-Portale said previous Florida legislation to redraw county lines has required the affected counties negotiate payment of debts within the county being exited.

Mooney-Portale added that recent examples of legislation to redraw county lines in Florida are few, but noted changes in the borders between Broward County and Palm Beach County in 2007, as well as Martin County and St. Lucie County in 2013.

Mayor Terry Gans said the town’s findings reflect his expectations, but affirmed that it’s still too early make any determinations.

“I think we need more discussions,” Gans said. “I don’t want to confirm any bias at this point.”

The study’s findings

Total taxes paid by Longboat Key residents currently: $70,005,247

Total taxes paid by Longboat Key residents if town was in Sarasota County: $67,505,749

Total taxes paid by Longboat Key residents if town was in Manatee County: $76,276,203

Source: Town of Longboat Key