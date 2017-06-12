The Joe Murphy Team of Coldwell Banker will appear on an upcoming episode of "My Lottery Dream Home."
On June 16, some familiar faces might pop up on TV.
The Joe Murphy Team of Coldwell Banker, which works on Longboat Key, will be featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home.” The team provides listings to tour, and the show’s host takes a pair of brothers around Longboat Key. The brothers’ parents won $7 million.
+Turtle Tracks
Week of June 4- June 10
2017 2016
Nests 133 132
False Crawls 90 114
Total as of June 10
2017 2016
Nests 397 312
False Crawls 309 290