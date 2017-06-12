On June 16, some familiar faces might pop up on TV.

The Joe Murphy Team of Coldwell Banker, which works on Longboat Key, will be featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home.” The team provides listings to tour, and the show’s host takes a pair of brothers around Longboat Key. The brothers’ parents won $7 million.

+Turtle Tracks

Week of June 4- June 10

2017 2016

Nests 133 132

False Crawls 90 114

Total as of June 10

2017 2016

Nests 397 312

False Crawls 309 290