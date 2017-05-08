Local moms share the mishaps and memories of motherhood

From handling temperamental toddlers to obstinate adolescents, the challenges of motherhood never cease. We asked Sarasota mothers to share some of motherhood's most memorable moments.

Potty mouth

Lisa Bechtold with sons Dylan, Jeremy and Kyle

I am the mother of three boys. I love my boys more than anything, however, they do life very different. When my youngest son was 4, he was watching the cartoon version of the Clone Wars. From the next room, I heard one of the Storm Troopers say, "what the hell was that?" Shocked, I peeked in to see Kyle watching the show intently. It seemed as though he had missed the h-word and that it had gone right over his head.

About a week later, Kyle and I surprised my son Dylan at his school for lunch. Another endearing characteristic of a son is that they have to go to the bathroom at the most inopportune times and in public places. Kyle declared it was an emergency, so we took the long walk to the front office restroom. It was so quiet in the office that you could hear a pin drop. Anyone in or near the office can hear any and all restroom noise. It is at this quiet moment that Kyle decides to pass gas quite loudly, I might add. I look at him and without missing a beat he said, "What the hell was that?"

I kneeled down next to him and began to explain that he is not allowed to say the h-word. I had to turn my head to hide how hard I was laughing. We sat there for a good five minutes — him on the pot and me with my head buried in my shoulder laughing. Needless to say, that episode of the Clone Wars mysteriously vanished.

- Lisa Bechtold

Timeless truth

I know mothers and daughters have their not-so-great moments, yet I know she knows how much I appreciate what she has done for me.

I was adopted at a very young age, but I have a baby book she put together for me well over 40 years ago. There is a saying (in it) that I believe rings so true:

"Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute-you didn't grow under my heart, but in it.”

- Marni Mount

Toddlers gone wild

My husband, David came home from a difficult day at the office and poured himself a glass with ice and vodka. He went to the

David, Harrison, Xavier, Sydney and Donna Koffman

bathroom to wash his hands and when he came back he looked at his glass and tried to figure out why some was missing. Xavier, our 2 1/2-year-old son was standing there rubbing his tummy saying “That was good, Dad. I want some more.”

I scolded my husband and told him we can’t send a preschooler to school with a hangover.

- Donna Koffman

Different but the same

Debbie Partridge's children Thad and Kameron in 1982.

My children, Thad and Kameron, could not be more opposite and not just because one is a boy and one a girl. When Kameron was 5, we were walking in the mall holding hands when I began to sing to the music. All of a sudden, I felt a little hand tug mine gently then say, "Mom, please stop! That embarrasses me!" I knew right then and there it would not be the last time (I embarrassed her). That awareness and maturity has made her what she is today — a truly loving and supporting sister of a brother with Down syndrome. She received her Ph.D in Developmental Psychology because of him and has always been his biggest cheerleader!

I am truly blessed to have two special children in their own way.

- Debbie Partridge

Everyday is a holiday

Fortunately for me I have tons of fond and funny memories. I'm also fortunate the embarrassing moments are few and far between. Ashley was a competitive gymnast from the age of 4 until her senior year in high school. Because she was always in the gym, it didn't give her much time to do anything else like creating situations that would embarrass her momma.

But there was that one time I pulled up to an ATM machine once when Ashley was about 3. From her car seat I heard, "I'll have French fries please!"

Ashley is now a gymnastics coach and a full-time student at SCF. She continues to make me proud and I consider every day a happy Mother's Day because of Ashley.

- Trish McConnell

Road rage

We were doing yard work and (our oldest) was tooling around in his

Sharon Kunkel and sons Noah (left) and Max (right) during their annual visit to the Sarasota County Fair

plastic Little Tykes car. At one point, he stood with furrowed brow, beating on the squeaky horn and saying something ... absolutely terrible. Something an 18 or 80-year-old should never say, much less a toddler.

From that moment on, my husband and I understood that our words and actions were on constant display. Some of my happiest moments have come upon learning that our better moments have had an impact: days off that they have spent volunteering instead of sleeping in. My younger son's decision to play percussion in his school band. I cried when he asked me for a pair of my drum sticks.

They are watching and listening ... always. Also, try not to curse in front of your children.

- Sharon Kunkle