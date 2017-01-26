Lido Key beach project is critical to public safety

By Tom Barwin

Beach preservation is about much more than supplying sand under foot for visitors to enjoy a day at the beach. While Florida’s pristine beaches are clearly essential to maintaining our vibrant economy and high quality of life, they also serve as our shield against disaster.

Tom Barwin

Our shorelines, beaches and keys serve as a vital protection system to absorb the wrath and fury of Mother Nature.

The ocean and gulf tides churn Florida shorelines 24/7/365, gradually impacting our sandy shorelines. Much of the sand that washes away accretes nearby. Regularly recycling accreted sand back to the shoreline from where it came is a common practice.

A weakened shoreline can result in our powerful oceans breaching the shoreline during storms, potentially leading to millions in damage and a threat to public safety.

As witnessed in last Sunday’s storm, Lido Key is now vulnerable to infrastructure damage, property loss and public safety risk. It is an urgent situation. Just look at the picture or walk south Lido during high tide.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s recent notice of intent to permit the city of Sarasota and Army Corps of Engineers to stabilize Lido Key by recycling sand that came from Lido and Longboat, which has accreted in the north side of Big Pass, has been studied for over four years. We have used the most advanced computer modeling, aerial photography, and experience to design a smart plan. The public has had opportunities for input into the study, analysis and planning process. It has resulted in a well-thought out and environmentally smart plan.

The pending permit limits and restricts the volume and locations from where sand can be recycled. It requires monitoring of navigation channels, shorelines and shoals. The permit also requires corrective responses be taken.

Implementation of the permit would allow for stabilizing the Lido shoreline later this year. The initiative is also fiscally responsible by utilizing federal, state and local resources. Anna Maria Island is also utilizing this strategy.

We appreciate and respect the concerns that have been raised by several individuals on Siesta Key. The city has repeatedly offered to meet with those who are challenging the permit. We once again offer to meet and work with those who still have concerns. The city is agreeable to even more monitoring. We are open to establishing a contingency fund to make corrections in the unlikely event an unanticipated negative occurs. We agree that recycling sand from Big Pass should be limited, that we must proceed carefully, and that any future use of accreted sand should be restricted to our area. We have extensive experience using this same technique in New Pass.

It must be noted that the city of Sarasota has quietly become an environmental leader in Florida. As home to Mote Marine, the Sarasota Bay Estuary, and with millions and millions invested in removing pollution from the bay and gulf, we would never consider a project if we felt there was a chance to do any harm or damage to our beloved neighbors and friends on Siesta Key, or anywhere for that matter.

Working together now presents a golden opportunity to enhance our efforts to be leaders in the state and country in creating smart and innovative shoreline protection strategies hand in hand with smart environmental policies. We are open to new innovations in the future. With rising sea levels, this is not going to get any easier. We are prepared to work together now to protect our people, property, and environment for generations to come.

On behalf of the city of Sarasota, and the residents, businesses, and visitors to Lido Key, I urge those seeking to delay and obstruct the permit to please reconsider and work with us, for the common good of the taxpayers and the future. Your legal challenges may be well intended, but costly, and may risk millions in damages and enormously higher costs and unnecessary risks to your fellow citizens.

Thank you for your consideration.

Tom Barwin is city manager of Sarasota