City closes Lido Pool again

Lightning only struck once, but the Lido Pool is closed for a second time in a month because of issues with an electrical panel.

The city announced today the pool, located at 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, will be closed until staff can install a new permanent electrical panel. The panel controls pool pumps and chemical levels in the water.

Lightning struck the panel July 18, leading to a two-week closure. The city reopened the pool Aug. 2 after installing a temporary replacement panel, but problems with the equipment continued.

The city hopes to reopen the pool by next week.