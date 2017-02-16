Approval of Colony issue will have long-lasting effects

I recently attended a meeting at which the pros and cons of Unicorp’s proposal to develop its Colony Club property were discussed, and I was surprised to learn that it is requesting approval for a zoning change that would permit them to build a resort operation more suited to Miami Beach than Longboat Key.

The site is zoned for 103 units and is already nonconforming, having been grandfathered at 237. The 417 Unicorp has requested would be four times the proper zoning code density and an increase of 77% from 13.6 units per acre to 24.1. The range for most local high and mid- range developments is between three and 16 units per acre.

Unicorp has provided scant evidence to support its claim that its project would result in condo price increases on the Key, a decrease being just as likely. Their sales pitch naturally features aspects of the proposal that favors them, while most voters have had little or no access to other sources of information. Unicorp has claimed its project would decrease traffic congestion, but the hundreds of guests and residents, plus scores of hotel and banquet staff coming to and leaving the property each day, would make the traffic situation much worse.

Of equal concern would be the constant stream of construction-related traffic. Also, if sales do not meet expectations, it is highly unlikely a developer would continue to build units for which there were no buyers, so the project is not without risk to both parties. The local press reported the (Town) Commission told staff two years ago it wished to revamp land use rules as well as its zoning categories and planned to deal with more than 3,000 nonconforming units that exist on Longboat Key. Why then would commissioners allow a proposal that would egregiously violate every zoning rule in the book to proceed to a vote? The four proposed major towers are more than twice the height of adjacent condominiums.

If the requested density increase for this project is approved, how could it be denied to other developers, and what might the future implications be for maintaining the unique life style and ambiance of the Longboat Key community?

I have been told that there are approximately 6,000 registered voters and approval of the current proposal only requires a 50.1% majority of those who actually vote, which is an unusual and inappropriately low threshold for a project of this importance and magnitude.

If only 3,000 votes are cast, the motion would carry with as few as 1,501 votes, which would be 25% of total eligible voters. So much for democracy!

This anomaly clearly works in Unicorp’s favor, but the Longboat Key commissioners appear to be missing in action, so who is minding the store? Under present circumstances, the only way to protect the interests of Longboat Key residents from the greed of this developer would be to vote “No” on March 14.

Stuart Hartley, CPA

Longboat Key

Court time is already at a premium during the season.

Colony would add bigger crowds to tennis center

Much has been written on the subject of the so-called “Colony Redevelopment,” which is not a redevelopment of The Colony at all, but a nightmare for those who make Longboat Key home.

Most of these articles and letters have focused on further congestion and road traffic, which is already bad, but I would like to offer comments on the extremely negative impact on those of us whose prime recreational activity is tennis.

Tennis is very popular here on Longboat, with many of us relocating here after a stay at The Colony.

But playing has become an ordeal for four or five months of “season” and approval of the proposed Colony Redevelopment may cause many to consider greener pastures.

For those of us who are not among the so-called 1% of affluence and have their own private courts, there is the Longboat Key Tennis Center, a really nice, affordable municipal club with 10 soft courts and open to the public for day rate, season or annual membership. There are about 400 members.

Tennis manager Kay Thayer and her staff do a remarkable job of dealing with the five-month overload that is already present.

The courts are mobbed from dawn to dusk and, in many cases, you need to enter a lottery to bid for a court on which you are limited to 90 minutes of play.

Want more bad news?

The expanded Hilton will be coming online and they have no tennis courts, which will result in more pressure on the municipal club. Last but not least, we now have the alleged Colony redevelopment that, if approved as proposed, will result in 417 units with many who will desire to play tennis.

You can tell how much the developer cares about impact on the LBK tennis community by noting that where the Colony had 20 tennis courts for 237 units the Unicorp developer is proposing two tennis courts for 417 units.

They obviously do not care one iota for the impact that their proposal has on traffic, tennis or anything else on this island.

The word that comes to mind is “greed.” Please vote and vote “NO” on March 14.

Bill and Arden Allen

Longboat Key