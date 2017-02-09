Readers urge their neighbors to vote against density referendum.

Israel is our only true ally in Middle East

Congratulations to Emily Walsh.

Finally a journalist brave enough to acknowledge Israel and to report the everyday plight of her people at the hands of terrorists and their everyday rocket launches into the cities of Israel.

As a former Marine officer who served in a senior position at U.S. Central Command, I can tell you Israel is the only real ally we have in all of the Middle East, the only country worthy of our loyalty, treasure and blood, the only country in the Middle East that wants a true and free democracy.

Col. John W. Saputo USMC, Retired

Longboat Key

It’s not in keeping with island charm

As owners on Longboat for 40 years, it is disturbing to see what is being proposed for the Colony.

The plan is not in keeping with the charm and character of this beautiful island. It would look like any other big city in the USA.

We are also concerned with what could happen if a hurricane hit.

Considering the height and density of all those buildings, plus the many employees, it will make it virtually impossible to get off the island.

What a disaster! The traffic is a problem now.

John and Frances Pollina

Longboat Key

Traffic will belike that of Tokyo or New York City

We all want to see sensible development at the Colony.

If you are concerned that the new Colony redevelopment plan will add too much traffic, congestion and density to Longboat Key, you may have an unpleasant surprise. When you consider this plan may include a ballroom, all the problems become magnified.

If, in fact, there is a ballroom for example, a ballroom of 10,000 square feet can accommodate between 500-1,000 people, depending on the type of function. During the week, the ballroom can be broken up into smaller venues for activities like meetings and conferences. Friday night to Sunday night is prime time for activities such as weddings. A successful hotel would love to book large events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. They would also like to utilize their space by having a second wedding Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Having a breakfast function is an added bonus.

Each one of these functions has a potential of 200-500 cars. You also have to include all the service vehicles to support an event of this size. This could include catering, linen, flowers, trash and band equipment trucks to name just a few. Many of these people coming to the function would not be staying at the hotel.

Of course, if the ballroom is smaller, or even larger, the numbers of people and cars will fluctuate accordingly.

If you are thinking that this could cause three extra traffic jams a day, you are incorrect.

Vehicles that enter also exit. We are talking about a potential of six extra traffic jams per day, each consisting of possibly 200-500 extra vehicles on Gulf of Mexico Drive! Add this to our existing traffic, and we have created a nightmare with gridlock most weekdays and all weekend. (Think rush hour traffic in places like New York City, Chicago, Rome, and Tokyo).

An interesting question is whether the traffic vehicles would turn right out of the new Colony and head south or turn left and head north. The point is moot because the potential of so many vehicles entering and exiting at the same time would cause major traffic problems.

Most of us moved to Longboat Key for its natural beauty and tranquillity. A Colony project of this magnitude could destroy all of what we love about our island. Please vote no on the March 14 support only sensible growth.

Paul Skversky

Longboat Key

Traffic study only tallies ‘paper cars’

I attended the first public forum for the proposed Colony redevelopment by Unicorp and came away appalled that Chuck Whittall’s traffic study is based on a manual (Transportation Engineers Trip Generation Manual) rather than actual vehicle counts. Actual vehicles cause congestion, not paper cars.

No afternoon, midafternoon, or evening vehicle counts attributable directly to the proposed Colony redevelopment were given. Also, vehicle counts for the almost 500 workers of the proposed five-star resort were not addressed by Unicorp’s flawed paper traffic study.

And perhaps most importantly, “season” and “snowbird” vehicle counts were not factored into this paper study. The Unicorp proposed fixed route trolley will not in any dissuade the Bentley and Jaguar crowd to abandon their rides.

On March 14, I urge Longboat key voters to cast a no vote against the Unicorp Colony redevelopment density increase.

John Ernst

Longboat Key

Let’s not lose island life, away from crowds

I am writing to voice a strong no vote on the referendum for the Colony referendum. My family has been coming to LBK for more than 30 years. During that time, we have certainly seen changes take place, but they have all been changes that keep the island progressing in a direction that we originally saw with our first visit to “paradise.’’

A place where families could enjoy a variety of cultures, entertainment, restaurant experiences, beach fun ... We developed memories for a lifetime in a setting that was always clean and where people enjoyed living an island life away from the loud noises and crowds of everyday life.

With the proposal of the new development, this will all be lost. We did not move here to have a Miami or a Las Vegas lifestyle. The proposed height of the structure would diminish the ambiance. The introduction of potentially 1,000 additional people would present a tipping point, primarily for transportation purposes but also in the atmosphere we have come to enjoy during our time here.

For the above reasons, we voice a strong no vote for the referendum.

John and Anne Swengel

Longboat Key