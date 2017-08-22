Lemur reserve in Myakka seeking help during hurricane season

The Myakka City Lemur Reserve staff is asking for the community's help in preparing for any emergency that may come about during hurricane season.

Part of emergency preparation includes keeping up-to-date inventory on all of the reserve's crates so that they may effectively transfer all of their lemurs to a safe place during a crisis.

Also, with 12 lemur births in the past two years, the reserve is in need of at least three new crates, among a number of other things. The Myakka City Lemur Reserve has created a wish list on Amazon.

Anyone who wishes to support a crate or purchase any other emergency supplies for the growing colony can view the wish list here.