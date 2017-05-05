Lakewood Ranch softball sisters have experience to lead team all the way

Like most siblings, Lakewood Ranch High School softball players Kinsey and Avery Goelz, a senior and freshman, bicker over the most trivial things.

Just two weeks ago, they argued over some chicken. Kinsey Goelz had eaten the last of her sister’s stash, and Avery Goelz had an outburst so thunderous she was admonished for yelling. Kinsey said that level of fighting is rare, but they will argue about something once a week. They are typical in that sense, but not others.

Unlike most siblings, the Goelz sisters have led a travel softball team, the Tampa Mustangs, to a national championship in 2015, and are now using that experience to guide their Lakewood Ranch High Mustangs toward a state title.

“Just the desire to win in general,” Kinsey said of what Lakewood Ranch needs to prioritize. “It’s big. It’s the end of the season; this time is our crunch time. Every game matters. Just go one pitch at a time and be calm.”

Kinsey had the game-winning hit in the 2015 championship game, a chopper that sailed over the glove of the opposing third baseman and allowed current Lakewood Ranch teammate Denali Schappacher to score.

Avery watched her sister’s big moment from the dugout.

“That was, like, the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Avery, who is hungry for a big moment of her own.

Avery is the third-ranked freshman in the country by FloSoftball and she finished the regular season leading the Mustangs in batting average (.562) and home runs (10). She’s added another home run since the playoffs began.

Off the field, the sisters practice and exercise together at Athletic Edge in Lakewood Ranch. They do get along, they insist, despite major personality differences. Kinsey is a morning person. Avery isn’t, to the point where Kinsey’s early happiness bothers her, she said. Avery, though, is the more outgoing of the pair, and Kinsey said Avery is cooler than her. Avery returned the favor by relaying how everyone at school thinks Kinsey is nice.

“I don’t really get that (compliment),” Avery said, laughing.

On vacations, they never ask to bring a friend. They have each other, they said, to go on hikes and contract contagious cases of the giggles.

The 2015 travel ball season was the first time the Goelz sisters played together. This season is the second and will be the last. Kinsey will play for Mississippi State University in the fall, and Avery is committed to the University of Florida.

It’s a shame fans won’t be able to watch them together for much longer. The chemistry they display on the infield, with Kinsey at shortstop and Avery at first base, is unique. Avery called Kinsey, who committed just one error all season, a “stud” and the best shortstop with whom she has played. When calling out signals to the defense, all Kinsey has to say is “Hey Avery,” and the first baseman will have turned around, message received, throwing finger signals in the air.

“I enjoy it, buddy,” Avery said to her sister, of playing together. She elbowed Kinsey, and the pair laughed. The kinship is sincere. Avery admitted to fighting back tears while writing Kinsey’s birthday card in April, anticipating the pain of saying goodbye.

Before that happens, the Goelz sisters have business to finish. FloSoftball ranks Lakewood Ranch 10th in the country as of May 5. The team has expectations of a state title, and its overall skill level, plus national title experience for some of its key players, gives the program as good a shot as anyone.

“We’re striving to go all the way,” Kinsey said. “We’re going to keep working hard in practice and keep doing our thing.”

“Their thing” worked once for the Goelz sisters. It just might work again.