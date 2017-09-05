Lake Club home tops sales at $1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Arthur and Bonnie Mellor, trustees, of Sapphire, N.C., sold the home at 16318 Daysailor Trail to Jose and Jessy George, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,090 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Roma and Charles McDonaugh, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13409 Matanzas Place to Marla Quenzer, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $930,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $755,000 in 2014.

Tidewater Preserve

Ronald Van Hamburg, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5210 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Brian and Jennifer Hastreiter, of Bradenton, for $920,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,724 square feet of living area.

Thomas Morton and Noel O’Rear Morton sold their home at 1234 Tidewater Court to Albert and Dolores Toland, of Bradenton, for $497,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,200 in 2013.

Stephen Gill and Barbara Addison, of Tiverton, R.I., sold their home at 925 Riverscape St. to David and Summer Kern, of Bradenton, for $423,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,400 in 2016.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Thomas and Rashelle Cirigliano, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 22704 Night Heron Way to Richard and Ann Schuknecht, of Lakewood Ranch, for $632,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,100 in 2011.

Mill Creek

Leigh Jensen, trustee, and Todd Jensen sold the home at 2002 154th St. E., to Hagai and Vered Daneberg Lerner, of Plano, Texas, for $570,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Country Club East

Edward and Mary Ross, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14911 Castle Park Terrace to Charles and Roma McDonaugh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $565,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,665 square feet of living area.

River Club South

West Florida Distributors Inc. sold the home at 10144 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Ronald and Terri Greenbaum, of Blacklick, Ohio, for $547,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $476,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Highlands

Billy and Nancy Tullos, of China Spring, Texas, sold their home at 4932 96th St. E., to Sigrid Seymour, of Bradenton, for $527,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,767 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Central Park Lifestyles sold the home at 11811 Gramercy Park Ave., to David and Rosemarie Moffa, of Greensburg, Pa., for $495,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,595 square feet of living area.

Timothy and Yulia Piatek, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12134 Longview Lake Circle to Joel and Michelle Beasley, of Bradenton, for $299,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,800 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Joseph and Linda Fomella, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4727 Pinnacle Drive to Jacqueline and Richard Gele, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,000 in 2004.

Greenbook Village

Rimvydas Bucinskas and Inga Uzgaliene sold their home at 14407 Sundial Place to Alfred Craig and Zainib Mohammad, of Perrysburg, Ohio, for $470,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $457,000 in 2014.

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6422 Blue Grosbeak Circle to JKSP LLC for $280,200. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Brad and Nancy Auslander, of Corona del Mar, Calif., sold their home at 15107 Searobbin Drive to AH4R Properties LLC for $260,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,100 in 2006.

Greyhawk Landing

Michael and Nancy Cordo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 364 Snapdragon Loop to Andrew and Bridget Myerscough, of Bradenton, fro $382,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,500 in 2015.

Country Creek

Nelson and Karna Jackson, of Superior, Colo., sold their home at 212 141st Court N.E., to Bhapinder Sandhu and Ravinder Sohal, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2008.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Yvon Parent and Isabelle Venne, of Edgewood, Ky., sold their home at 8020 Spring Marsh Drive to Tammy Kae, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Albert and Susan Kinal, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6875 Willowshire Way to Sonia Lank, of Front Royal, Va., for $352,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $351,800 in 2016.

James Sugent, of Bradenton, sold his home at 9006 Heritage Sound Drive to Mark and Janice Monaghan, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2008.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 10219 Marbella Drive to Vito and Kathleen Reese, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Barbara Van Dyk, trustee, of Vail, Colo., sold the home at 5036 Savona Run to David and Paula Kamison, of Wilmington, Del., for $330,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,800 in 2014.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12309 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Brett Schloer, of Bradenton, for $323,700. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,254 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

Kenneth Roberts and Leah McElroy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9534 59th Ave. E., to Todd and Linda Mills, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2004.

Chaparral

Joel and Felicia Servetz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6842 Wagon Wheel Circle to Wayne and Karen Byrd, of Sarasota, for $313,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Thomas and Pamela Robinson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8746 49th Terrace E. to Charles Bullock and Dorothy Odom, of Bradenton, for $307,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

McCormick Drive LLC sold the home at 320 Heritage Isles Way to Adrian Duncombe and Jennifer Curry-Duncombe, trustees, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,817 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Whitebridge Court

Kathryn Ratcliff, of Marlboro, Vt., sold her home at 7705 Whitebridge Glen to Robert and Sandra Wolf, of Harbor Springs, Mich., for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,000 in 2000.

Silverlake

Rebecca Proctor sold her home at 5018 60th Drive E., to Matthew Farrara, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,000 in 2005.

Linda Wentz Taylor and David Taylor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5114 60th Drive E. to Lora Arnish, of Bradenton, for $259,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,000 in 2010.

Miramar Links

Deborah Rubin, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 10 condominium at 8436 Miramar Way to Oliverio Estuar Cahueque-Godoy and Doris Cahueque, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,300 in 2005.

Rivers Edge

Elizabeth Isenhour, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6744 65th Terrace E. to Malcolm Julian and Ana Lopo, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2015.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Merry Texter, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5762 Timber Lake Drive to Michael Manzella and Ann and Vincent Manzella, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 1996.

Wentworth

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 7316 St. Georges Way to William Durham, of Vineland, N.J., for $271,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $48,600 in 2013.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Eric Moore, of Norwich, Conn., sold his home at 715 Foggy Morn Lane to Richard and Caroline Barber, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,900 in 2004.

Coach Homes at River Strand

David and Janice Cutshall, of Parrish, sold their Unit 6003 condominium at 6716 Grand Estuary Trail to Joseph and Denise Ercole, of Bradenton, for $262,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Jacques Caron, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12356 Hollybush Terrace to Rebecca Degel for $262,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,610 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2012.

Edgewater Village

Larry Russo, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6742 Oak Manor Drive to Peter and Sharon McBride, of Lakewood Ranch, for $255,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 1999.

Gates Creek

Robert and Kelly Watson sold their home at 306 111th St. E. to Chelsea Floyd and Robert Foy, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2006.

Fairfax

Travis and Brittany Lear, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4514 Bristol Court E. to Valarie Strunk, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Gates Creek Road

Jennifer Crosby, of Sarasota, sold her home at 257 Gates Creek Road to Sandy and Michael Ross, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2014.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Timothy Smidlein, of Parrish, sold his home at 7059 Chatum Light Run to Terry and Maureen Cattrell, of Toronto, Ohio, for $215,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2008.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Ryan Zemanek and Jessica Spencer-Zemanek, of Parrish, sold their home at 7252 Ketch Place to Rimma Basova, of Bradenton, for $213,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Matthew Bongiorno, of Myakka City, sold his home at 617 50th St. E. to Mariann Cardenas, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 2014.