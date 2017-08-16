Country Club East home sells for $1.23 million

A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lee Wetherington Homes sold the home at 7405 Seacroft Cove to Charles and Kerry Desfosses, of Bedford, N.H., for $1.23 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,016 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Corina Moss, trustee, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 805 Maritime Court to John Morgan, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. John Morgan, trustee, than sold the home to Richard and Martha Washburn, of St. Louis, for $850,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2010.

Michael and Linda Mehigan, of Grafton, Wis., sold their home at 718 Misty Pond Court to Jeffrey and Charlene Schubert, of Bradenton, for $323,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Country Club Village

Joseph and Dawna Schnur, of Lauderdale by the Sea, sold their home at 6815 Dominion Lane to Heath and Joanna Queen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $815,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,656 square feet of living area.

64th Street Court

Darrell Turner, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2504 64th St. Court E., to Victory 44 LLC for $745,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1981.

Tidewater Preserve

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 5610 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Mario and Laurie Desiderio, of Galena, Ohio, for $694,700. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area.

Melissa and Chris Purvis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 926 Riverscape St. to OfferPad LLC for $430,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Highlands

Richard and Bonnie Earle, trustees, sold the home at 9723 53rd Terrace E., to Joel and Amy Williams, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2013.

Douglas and Laura LaPlant, of Findlay, Ohio, sold their home at 5224 97th St. E., to Richard and Bonnie Earle, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,926 square feet of living area.

Bridgewater

James Stape and Anthony Lyon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5655 Cloverleaf Run to Mitchell Rappel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,800 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Scott and Kelly Short, of Reno, Nev., sold their home at 513 River Crane St., to Michael Behrens and Deirdre Lawe Behrens, of Fort Lauderdale, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2015.

Esplanade

Robert and Emanuela Dobkowski, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5246 Castello Lane to Roseanne and Mark Fairchild, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,300 in 2013.

Ellis and Karen Sutton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5014 Serata Drive to Alan Anderson Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,600 in 2014.

Marta Perez Calabrese, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13210 Torresina Terrace to Kara Haas, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,300 in 2013.

Henley

Gerald Levinson, of University Park, sold his home at 7010 Lancaster Court to George and Anne Musekamp, of University Park, for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,100 in 2014.

Mill Creek

Ronald and Echo Belser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14111 22nd Terrace E., to Krystal Cook and Steven Nichols, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,700 in 2013.

Edgewater Village

Steven and Gail Dipsiner, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6512 Windjammer Place to Timothy and Kathryn Lyle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $469,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Robert and Glory Banstetter, trustees, of Des Peres, Mo., sold the home at 6419 Westward Place to Michael and Patrice Kucharski, of University Park, for $451,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Greyhawk Landing West

Paul and Michele Gilbride, of Melbourne, sold their home at 812 Honeyflower Loop to Thomas and Kathy Shaneyfelt, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,100 in 2013.

Steffanie and Robert Dennis sold their home at 938 Buttercup Glen to Kristof and Natalie Michaels, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,800 in 2014.

Summerfield Village

Brent and Colleen Hillerich, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6809 Tumbleweed Trail to Michael and Tara Warmuth, of Washington, N.J., for $439,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2001.

Jeffrey Davis and Jacquelyn-Cunnien-Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12015 Whistling Way to Christopher and Sarah Mickley, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2016.

Sonoma

Chad and Stephanie Madill, of Marietta, Ga., sold their home at 5317 Napa Drive to Brian and Marcy Miller, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,500 in 2010.

River Club South

Joseph and Josephine Massimilla, trustees, of Summerville, S.C., sold the home at 10018 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Laura Trefil, of Bradenton, for $429,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,900 in 2005.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit D condominium at 1254 Riverscape St., to Michael and Diane Lacenere, of Bradenton, for $427,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit B condominium at 1256 Riverscape St., to Gregory Verallis, of E. Hartford, Conn., for $312,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

Thomas Burian, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 6410 99th St. E., to Jorge and Lazara Ballesteros, of St. Petersburg, for $422,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Joshua and Katina Keys, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6709 88th St. E., to Barton and Tonya Mathis, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2011.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Giovanni and Julia DeCastro, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7804 Edmonston Circle to Kevin and Colleen Lynch, of Merrimack, N.H., for $377,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,300 in 2004.

Country Creek

Charles and Stacy Schofield sold their home at 14802 Seventh Ave. E. to Cory and Chris Chavez, of Bradenton, for $373,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2004.

Crossing Creek Village

Carl and Abby Williams sold their home at 4807 68th St. Circle E., to Michael Pohorylo and Rachel Roane, of Bradenton, for $368,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,100 in 2015.

Shannon and Travis Wyngarden, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6708 45th Terrace E., to Michael and Laura Sheets, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,200 in 2008.

Planter’s Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Harold and Janice Bland sold their home at 608 Planters Manor Way to Richard and Stacey Herring, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,307 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2013.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 10217 Loch Lomond Drive to Brian and Linda Storti, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,976 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 1011 Marbella Drive to Donna Fordham, trustee, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village

David Marshall and Theresa Gagliardi sold their home at 7303 Arrowhead Run to Thomas and Barbara Latka, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2001.

Peridia

David Rodrigues and Edith Sorto, of Clearwater, sold their home at 4314 Presidential Ave. Circle E., to Brian and Alice Roberts, of Manchester, N.H., for $335,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

EBW Realty Solutions Inc. sold the home at 8033 Timber Lake Lane to Grant Curtan, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,700 in 2016.

Tara

William Ackerman and Joy Dropp, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6372 Rookery Circle to Richard and Elizabeth Raucci, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,900 in 2002.

Del Tierra

Jason and Brindy Hottman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 123 Brilliant Bloom Court to Janice Lapean and Kari Lee Jones, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,800 in 2015.

Craig Blancato, of N. Babylon, N.Y., sold his home at 15871 High Bell Place to Maria and Larry Sarver, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,500 in 2015.

Vickie and Michael Gifford, of N. Port, sold their home at 15843 High Bell Place to Hannah Sharp, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,000 in 2015.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Thomas Morin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4921 Creekside Trail to Kelley Berkey, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2013.

Greenbrook Village

Christopher Jackson and Audrey Zahn Jackson sold their home at 15222 Blue Fish Circle to Rodney and Julie Stearns, of Eau Claire, Wis., for $309,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,000 in 2005.

Barry Josephson, trustee, and Ralph DeLisa, of Osprey, sold the home at 14355 Gnatcatcher Terrace to Nedra Ngov, of Myakka City, for $250,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,700 in 2004.

Philip and Nicole Squitieri, of Palmetto, sold their home at 14316 Tree Swallow Way to Medora Manley, of Newport News, Va., for $231,800. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,800 in 2004.

Braden Oaks

Darryl Humphrey and Carol Cox-Humphrey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4005 65th St. E., to Shannon and Travis Wyngarden, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,000 in 1987.

Creekwood

Karen Boyd, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7313 52nd Drive E., to Donald Hamilton and Angelieque Hansen, of Bradenton, for $289,500. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2012.

Creekwood Townhomes

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7835 52nd Terrace E., to James Pai Leou and Shyi Gwo and Mei Lian Leou, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,181 square feet of living area.

Greenfield Plantation

Monica Silva, trustee, of Las Vegas, sold the home at 10466 Old Grove Circle to Robert and Laurie Weslowski, of Clay, N.Y., for $270,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2004.

River Isles

Tim and Kathy Beckman, of Fostoria, Ohio, sold their home at 1311 Oakleaf Court to Rick Hall and Cheryl Wargo, of Stoneboro, Pa., for $259,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Tyler Wheeler, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 11248 White Rock Terrace to Thomas and Shelley Hamilton, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2013.

River Sound

John and Emily McCarthy, of Jacksonville Beach, sold their home at 5223 Aqua Breeze Drive to Shelby Scofield, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,000 in 2013.

Mary Fortier, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5235 Aqua Breeze Drive to Peter and Beth Maser, of Potomac, Md., for $210,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,600 in 2011.

Braden Crossing

Richard and Jean Stacey, trustees, of London, United Kingdom, sold the home at 4685 56th Drive E., to Daniel and Terri Lynn Mathes, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,500 in 2002.

Miramar Lagoons

Jennifer Tobias, of Long Beach, Calif., sold the Unit 103 condominium at 8415 Miramar Way to Jody Warren, of Lakewood Ranch, for $230,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Grand Oak at Tara

Welsey and Sarah Ann Karinen, of Brighton, Mich., sold their Unit 7-105 condominium at 6358 Grand Oak Circle to George and Judy Gaskill, of Braden River, for $212,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2014.

Sabal Bay

Michael Pohorylo, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 8-1 condominium at 7134 83rd Drive E., to Ryan Albanese and Dana Morrow Albanese, of Bradenton, for $210,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 2012.

Braden River Lakes

Barry Berman and Betsy Gard, of Atlanta, sold their home at 603 47th St. E., to Benjamin Sanders and Nancy Sanders, trustees, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2006.

Braden Pines

Roland Yoder, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8711 Oak Run Drive to Amanda Yoder, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,518 square feet of living area.