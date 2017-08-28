Two area football games canceled because of storms

The storms that hit the Gulf Coast of Florida over the weekend have caused logistical problems for local sports teams.

First, The Out-of-Door Academy and Lakewood Ranch High School had their season-opening football games, both road games scheduled for Aug. 25, moved to Monday night. Now, those games, against the Canterbury School (Fort Myers) and Ida Baker High (Cape Coral) respectively, have been canceled.

Fans of the Thunder and Mustangs will have to wait until Sept. 1 to see their teams play. ODA plays at Gateway Charter (Fort Myers) at 7 p.m., and Lakewood Ranch hosts Bayshore High (Bradenton) at 7:30 p.m.