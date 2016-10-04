Lakewood Ranch Medical Center recognized for quality services

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center today announced it has earned top honors from the nation’s largest accreditation organization.

During a review in August, experts from the Joint Commission, a nonprofit that accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States, evaluated the medical center’s ability to perform accordingly with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, clinical care and performance improvement.

It has issued the Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” an international recognition acting as a symbol for quality, for its care of stroke patients. The hospital also received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

“Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is pleased to receive advanced certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,” Chief Executive Officer at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Kevin DiLallo said in the press release. “The certification provides us with the opportunity to highlight the exceptional stroke care we provide as well as to continually strive to advance our care even further.”

“Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” Wendi J. Roberts, executive director of certification programs with The Joint Commission, said in a press release. “We commend Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

Furthermore, the Heart-Check mark acts as a tool for consumers so that they may assess their choice of hospital care. Only hospitals that have demonstrated specific requirements, which are defined by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, earn this check mark.

“We congratulate Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for achieving this designation,” said Nancy Brown in the press release, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. “By adhering to this very specific set of treatment guidelines Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has clearly made it a priority to deliver high quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”