Lakewood Ranch man charged with DUI manslaughter

Gregory Peter Miller, 44, of Lakewood Ranch has been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage after an accident early Sunday in Hillsborough County.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said troopers had conducted traffic stops of three vehicles racing on southbound Interstate 75 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicles were stopped along I-75 south of Big Bend Road and tow trucks were on the scene loading the vehicles at 4:16 a.m. when a southbound Honda pickup veered on to the shoulder, striking Ruskin's Troy Maguire, 48, one of the tow truck drivers, before slamming into a tow truck.

Maguire died at the scene.