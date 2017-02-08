Country Club East residents Catherine Sproule and Janet Rantis walked along Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Feb. 3, listening to live music and perusing vendor booths.

With clear skies and cool temperatures, it proved to be the perfect evening out, not only for them, but also for the Tampa Mustangs, an elite Lakewood Ranch-based travel softball team benefiting from the night’s beer and wine sales.

“I like the music, and the vendor booths,” Rantis said. “And it’s worthwhile. It makes you feel good you’re supporting a cause.”

While Sproule and Rantis understand their support of Music on Main sends money back into the community, many might not. It really doesn’t matter, though, because the bottom line for community charities has been growing every year.

Last year, nonprofits raised $800,000 combined through Music on Main and other events hosted on the street. That figure has climbed by about 26% since 2012, when Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the plaza’s owner, started tracking the data.

“We’re thankful for those charities, for the merchants on the street who support it and the community that supports their missions by attending,” Main Street manager Amanda Zipperer said.

Money raised Most events at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch raises funds for charity. Here’s how much has been raised each year: 2012 — $591,284 2013 — $671,257 2014 — $709,956 2015 — $753,844 2016 — $804,385 Main Street at Lakewood Ranch owner Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has only kept records for dollars raised for charity since 2012.

Tampa Mustangs’ head coach T.J. Goelz said being a benefiting charity will have significant impact on the organization. Not only will it help cover expenses for the team — girls will play in six tournaments out of state this summer — but it also is a teaching moment.

“To get a chance to be able to do this gets us out there, and it gets the girls involved in the process of raising money to cover their costs,” said Goelz, adding the Tampa Mustangs had applied three times without success before becoming a benefiting charity.

For Music on Main, the night’s charity earns money by selling merchandise, but mostly by selling beer and wine. At 5K runs and other events, charities sell tickets or booth space, as well.

Jennifer Tullio, founder of Another Day for Gray and supporter of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, said her charities raised $20,000 in 2015 between being the beneficiary of Music on Main and its annual Boo Run event. In 2016, the Boo Run made $11,000. Music on Main was rained out on the day it was to benefit her charities.

“They are doing a lot for charities,” Tullio said. “Another Day for Gray and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy have benefited a lot over the years. Location is huge. It’s more of a central location with lots of restaurants and places to hang out. It’s a community gathering place.”

Originally, merchants on Main Street approached developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch about helping draw people to the newly opened plaza. Fewer than 100 people turned out for the first Music on Main concert. Now, it attracts thousands from across the region — so many that parking at Main Street is nearly full before the 6 p.m. concert even begins.

Last year, Main Street hosted more than 60 events, including shows and festivals, 5K runs and community events, with more than 60 benefiting charities, Zipperer said.

In 2017, the plaza will grow its schedule to more than 100 events because it plans to add a farmers market.

Upcoming events include the Take Stock Children 5K, in March, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Diabetes Walk and Tour De Cure American Diabetes ride, both in April, among others.

“It’s not about the businesses any more,” said Vanessa Baugh, whose business, Vanessa Fine Jewelry, was one of the first stores to open in the plaza. “It’s more a night for the community, as a whole. Now, we’re saying, ‘Where do we put all the cars?’ Who would have ever imagined? It has shown that Lakewood Ranch has grown into a regional destination.”