Lakewood Ranch's LECOM puts naming rights on stage

As a kid growing up in New York, I never had to worry my beloved Yankee Stadium would change its name to Sabrett's Stadium.

Never. Never. Never.

That being a given, the rest of the world is open to the right business proposition. And why not?

Jay Heater

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine dipped its stethoscope into the naming market in February, striking a 15-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to change the former McKechnie Stadium in Bradenton to LECOM Park.

This certainly is not Yankee Stadium we are talking about, but even if it is the minor leagues, it still translates to big business. Pierre Bellicini, the communications director for LECOM for the past 18 years and the guy who made the decision about purchasing naming rights for approximately $230,000 a year, said they believe it was a wise decision.

"We know people are talking about LECOM Park," said Bellicini, whose office is at LECOM's mother ship in Erie, Pa. "People see it online, in the television news, in articles. We are pleased."

That coverage doesn't always refer to baseball. Sometimes it is just a news event happening at or near the stadium, or perhaps a fundraiser or special event is held at the park.

But Pierre, your company isn't a bank, or an insurance company, or a beer distributor. Is it important people know more about LECOM, which has been on a 96-acre parcel along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard since 2004?

"It's difficult for people to understand we are part of the largest enrollment of medical students of any school (in the country)," Bellicini said. "We thought this was a great idea."

He explained about 50% of the current LECOM (Lakewood Ranch campus) students come from Florida. The baseball stadium naming rights work to enhance the other advertising the school has done within Florida, such as with the Yankees in Tampa and the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

LECOM is not new to the naming game, either, having sponsored the LECOM Health Challenge golf tournament on the Web.com Tour in Findley Lake, N.Y.

"People see athletes as examples of the best health you can have," Bellicini said.

Whatever the reasoning, LECOM's example has to be good news for The Players Centre for Performing Arts that is headed for Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch's southern expansion. The Players has various naming rights opportunities open from $250 to $2.5 million in an attempt to finance its $30 million theater complex.

Michelle Bianchi, the managing director and CEO of The Players Centre, said major donors might want naming rights to the complex's event plaza or various stages or the black box theater. Or perhaps they just want to buy naming rights to a chair, a bench or a tree in the plaza.

She is confident someone will scoop up those naming rights, which makes sense considering LECOM's involvement in naming rights, including this nugget announced in July.

For the next 25 years, it will have its stamp on The LECOM Stage at the Playhouse in Erie, Pa.

The LECOM Theatre at the Ranch? Why not?