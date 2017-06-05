Lakewood Ranch High offers summer lacrosse clinics

Lakewood Ranch High's attempt to start boys and girls lacrosse programs for the 2017-2018 school year is ongoing.

The school, alongside nonprofit Manatee County Lax, has previously held two fundraisers for the programs, and now will extend its efforts to include summer lacrosse clinics.

The clinics will be held in two sessions, one from June 26-30 and one from July 17-21. The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 12. p.m. The clinics are open to first-eighth grade boys and girls, and cost $125 per week.