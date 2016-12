The Lakewood Ranch girls basketball team (16-1) defeated Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School 66-50 on Wednesday night.

Senior LaDazhia Williams led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Aleah Robinson also had a strong game, posting 18 points and eight rebounds, and junior Kayla Bell finished with 10 points.

The Mustangs are now off until Jan. 4, when they take on Braden River in a 7:30 p.m. home game.