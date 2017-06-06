On June 6, the Manatee County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene honored Culver's of Bradenton (Ranch Lake Boulevard) and owners Steve and Dori Sherman with a Gratitude Award. The award recognizes the Sherman's dedication to both the community and the School District of Manatee County.

Through Spirit Nights — fundraisers that helped raise funds for sporting events and academic programs — Culver's donated roughly $50,000 to seven district schools during the 2016/2017 school year. Culver's additionally donated its time at various district schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA) events.

“Giving back to community is something Dori and I hold near and dear to our hearts," Steve Sherman said in a press release. “We are genuinely passionate about helping students and supporting our local schools.We want to thank the community for its continuous support of fundraisers that directly impact our schools and their programs”