Lakewood Ranch Chargers finish tied for first in league standings

The U11 Lakewood Ranch Chargers girls soccer team finished tied for first in the 2016-2017 Club Director's League.

The team is also ranked eighth in Florida U11 by GotSoccer.com.

“This is the first year this group of girls has played together, and I am extremely proud of their great accomplishments,” coach David Quintero said in a release. “For their age, they demonstrate maturity and athleticism that I am confident will grow each year they play together, and I congratulate the players and the families who support them on a wonderful first season together.”

Quintero led the team to a 27-win season against nine losses and four draws. The Chargers had a goal differential of +80.

The team earned finalist medals in four tournaments, including the Largo Halloween Tournament, the Soccer Skills Thanksgiving Tournament, the Disney President’s Day Soccer Showcase and the Sarasota Cup, per the release.

The Chargers play their home games at Premier Sports Campus.