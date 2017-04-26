Lakewood Ranch CDD supervisors: 'Watch your watering'

With drought conditions across the region, Lakewood Ranch residents may be tempted to water more than their once-weekly allowance.

Supervisors on the Community Development District 6 board hope residents will think twice before doing so. Irrigation water usage in the district surpassed volumes allowed by state regulators both in February and March, and the district could face penalties if the issue is not corrected.

“It’s an effort that everyone needs to work together,” CDD 6 Chairman Jim Rogoze said. “Hopefully, we can change behavior through voluntary cooperation. The (homeowners association manual) calls for strict enforcement.”

In other business: Lakewood Ranch Town Hall Executive Director Anne Ross garnered consensus from the CDD 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 boards to consult with Ken Schmidt, president of Steel in the Air, about the implementation of small cellular technologies in Lakewood Ranch. Schmidt represents land owners and helps guide them through cellular lease negotiations, valuation and other cell-related issues. Sarasota-based USA Groups has asked to install its small-cell technologies on district properties. “This is part of our due diligence for whether we contract with a cellular technology company or not,” Ross said, adding Schmidt could assist the district with developing and evaluating request for proposals for small-cell technologies.

Although water usage is managed by the CDD, the HOA enforces adherence to watering schedules. Fines start at $100.

CDD 6 supervisors will send letters to residents notifying them of the water use overage, ask them to water once weekly and to comply with the watering schedule, which dictates when each household can water its yard.

CDD 6 uses a combination of lake water and well water for irrigation, although other districts in Lakewood Ranch use Braden River Utilities, a reclaimed water provider operated by Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority Assistant Director of Operations Tom Merrell said CDD 6 can use up to 174,000 gallons of water daily, according to its permit with the Southwest Florida Water Management District. In February, CDD 6 had an overage of 9,564 gallons and double that for March, 18,737 gallons.

“Because of the drought, people tend to water more,” he said.

CDD 6 supervisors said the 174,000 gallons sufficiently covers the district if homeowners adhere to the rules. Residents who wish to water more than once weekly can use their potable water — suitable for drinking — supply to do so.

Merrell said the district only used a small amount of water compared with its allowance last summer, so the Southwest Water Management District allowed that to offset the overages temporarily.