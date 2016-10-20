Lakewood Ranch CDD 6 — Seat 4: Jane Bruyer

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired

Hometown: Sarcoxie, Mo.

About: Jane Bruyer has served as a CDD 6 board members since 2012. She has lived in the district for eight years, previously living across the U.S. and in two other countries. She also served as the the Inter-District Authority Board from 2013 to 2014 and now is an alternate board member. She has been a Wexford neighborhood committee member since 2009. Before retiring, she served as travel manager for General Physics Co., running a multi-million dollar corporate travel budget, for which she negotiated preferred rates with airlines, car rental companies and hotels. Under her direction the department became a major profit center. She worked in similar capacities with a non-profit and a charitable organization.

Why are you running for office?

I love my neighbors and my community. I am the only board member to have served four years on the board. I know the history of the district and have worked for the betterment of our community and its financial health. I feel that the board should consist of members from as many neighborhoods as possible and, if my opposition is elected, only three neighborhoods will be represented.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

My four years serving on the board has educated me on district history, policy and regulations. A district is not a corporation. It is a governmental entity and it subject to government rules and restrictions. I know the history. Our board was left with no reserves and few contingency funds. Today, the budget is balanced and provides for the future. My years as a travel manager taught me negotiation skills, fiscal responsibility, customer service skills and leadership. I have worked for years at the local level on our neighborhood committee, pool committee, the Summerfield Ad Hoc committee, the IDA board, etc. Traveling the world, seeing the way others live and do things, has broadened my mind and allows me to focus on the big picture.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

The continued safety and well being of our residents continues to be my No. 1 concern. Our gatehouse is positioned so near to Lakewood Ranch Boulevard that traffic stacking has been a problem and potential danger. The guards have been instructed to wave guests through if backups occur, but as the population of the area increases, traffic will increase. At some point in the future, a traffic light at Balmoral and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard will definitely be needed and will have my full support.

Public access through the Balmoral Woods Blvd gate is an issue that seems to creep up year after year, despite legal findings that indicate the public must maintain access. How do you feel about this issue/why? What would you change?

We had years of contestation over this issue. I think the legal findings are conclusive that the public can have access. I was convinced from the beginning that a gate agreement with CDD’s 2 and 5 to share gate expenses and policy was the most reasonable course of action. This agreement adds thousands of dollars a year our district budget. I fully supported and voted for the 10-year agreement, which adds road sharing expenses, as well. I feel we should work as much as possible with the other districts for the mutual benefit of all residents.

The district has chosen to use a well for irrigation water rather than tapping in to reclaimed water, which is supposed to be better longterm for plant health. Supervisors have said this is to save money on water. Do you think this is a good longterm policy? Why/not?

The district is saving money by not accessing water from Braden River Utilities unless there is extreme drought or emergency. The well water used is ground water but is not potable water. We rely on the extremely knowledgeable operations staff at Town Hall to advise us if there is any adverse effect on plant health. And of course, policies are always monitored and reviewed periodically.

Speeding along Balmoral Woods has been a concern, as well. What do you propose the district does to address this problem?

Several years ago, the board agreed to reduce the speed on Balmoral from 30 to 25 mph. In addition, I supported and pushed for the addition of reflective roadway pavement markers. These markers aid in reducing speed and help impede crossing over the center lane, especially at night. The board has hired the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to patrol at various hours for speeding. In addition, radar signs have been in place for several months to alert residents if they are exceeding the speed limit. The board receives monthly usage and violation reports and the results point to better compliance to speed limits. I will ensure that we remain vigilance as the safety of our residents is a top priority.