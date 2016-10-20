Lakewood Ranch CDD 1 — Seat 2: Kristiana Dragash

Age: 32

Occupation: Professional civil engineer

Hometown: New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

About: Born in Ocala and raised in New Smyrna Beach, this native Floridian graduated from University of South Florida in 2008 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering, with a concentration in water resources. Kristiana and her husband, Rod, have been married for 10 years and have an 18-month old-son named, Brody, and two rescue dogs. Kristiana's hobbies include yoga, swimming, running, rescuing dogs, inspiring and encouraging young engineers and students, and serving as a volunteer leader on the board of directors for the Florida Water Environment Association.

Why are you running for office?

As a resident of CDD 1, I have a vested interest in this community. My husband and I love living here and want nothing more than to keep this area the wonderful place that it is to raise our son. There are a lot of 30- to 40-something’s living in our neighborhood with small children, and they need a voice. This demographic is currently underrepresented on the CDD 1 board and I'd like to change that. A fresh and informed perspective will be a good thing for our district.

There are few engineers in public offices and decision making roles and that is a huge disadvantage to the public. Having informed decision makers that understand the budgetary implications of improvement projects and have a concept of the time that it takes to complete these sometimes very complex projects is of the utmost importance.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

Being an engineer, I have invaluable insight and knowledge as to how municipalities operate, what infrastructure we need to live, how it works, and how to plan, build and manage it.

I'm the vice president on the board of directors of the Florida Water Environment Association (FWEA), a volunteer-led association comprised of about 1,400 members throughout the state. FWEA's mission is to provide professional development opportunities for industry professionals, to educate the public about water quality, and promote sound science-based public policy. Serving on the board for this association has been an honor and in my work for them I've realized that I am truly a servant leader at heart and enjoy giving back to the industry that is so incredible to be part of.

This district is the oldest in Lakewood Ranch and its infrastructure is starting to age. What should be done to ensure the community is maintained to existing standards? How do you prepare for that?

The water and wastewater infrastructure in CDD 1 was turned over to Manatee County and is now maintained by the county. The county is proactively planning for pipeline replacements and completed an asset management plan last year that scored pipes based on age and other important factors. (Pipes with higher scores generally get scheduled for replacement sooner). Though CDD 1 is the oldest CDD, pipelines typically last from 30 to 75 years, depending on their material and environment so CDD 1's infrastructure is still relatively new compared to other areas of the county. One way that you can help to ensure funding for future infrastructure needs is by voting yes for the half-cent sales surtax for public infrastructure. Investing in infrastructure is an excellent investment in the future of this area.

This district historically has the fewest attendees at CDD meetings. How do you plan to increase participation from the public?

Two words: peer pressure. We have become really close with some of our neighbors here in Riverwalk and Summerfield. They have been so excited and supportive of me running for Seat 2 of CDD 1. We are all friends on Facebook and I will be engaging them on important decisions for the CDD. I've created a Facebook page specifically for my campaign and should I get elected, I'll keep it open and use it to engage neighbors and residents of CDD 1, posting updates on important CDD happenings.

One very important lesson I've learned from my experience in FWEA is that if you want help, you have to ask. People rarely say no if you individually ask them for help or input. It just takes a good leader and communicator who is willing to put in the effort.

What improvements, if any, do you think the district should consider?

I think we're in really good shape. There are a few alternative ideas I have regarding the maintenance of stormwater ponds, which is one of the CDD's significant expenditures, but those ideas should wait for a board meeting for discussion.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

The CDD has healthy reserves and is in really good shape. Honestly the biggest challenge we are faced with is losing June Stroup, the current chairwoman who is not renewing her four-year term. I've seen her in action and she is a professional. She is leaving some big shoes to fill. That being said, I am very qualified for this position and absolutely up for the challenge. Vote for me and help me to make CDD 1 an even greater place to live, work and play.