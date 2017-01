The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team won the Class 5A District 8 title on Friday, defeating Riverview 8-0.

Connor Bezet, Sam Stapleton-Jones, Tyler Puhalovich and Daniel Rocco celebrate a Mustangs goal. Photo courtesy Susan Misiura and Donna Puhalovich.

It is the Mustangs' fifth-consecutive district title.

Defenseman Daniel Rocco and forward Ricky Yanez both scored twice for Lakewood Ranch. Tyler Puhalovich, Sam Stapleton-Jones, Pablo Vargas and Connor Bezet also had goals for the Mustangs.

The game was called at the 37:36 mark of the second half.