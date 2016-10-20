Lakewood Ranch boys cross country team wins district meet

The Lakewood Ranch boys cross country team won the Class 4A District 8 meet on Oct. 20 at Palm Harbor University.

The team finished with a score of 35. Mustangs senior John Rivera won the individual boys title with a time of 16:40. Junior Kyle Wray, sophomore Jonathan Reid, junior Andrew Dean and senior Bryce Eaton all finished with a top-10 individual time as well.

The Lakewood Ranch girls cross country team finished third overall in its meet. That means both teams did well enough to advance to the Class 4A Region 2 meet on Oct. 28 at Holloway Park in Lakeland.

Senior Andrea McDonald was the fastest finisher on the girls team with a time of 20:41, good for 13th overall in the individual standings.