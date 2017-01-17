 Skip to main content
Sports
Sam Hester and the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs are ranked eighth in Class 8A.
East County Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 11 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball ranked top-10 in state poll

Share
The Mustangs are 15-2 on the season.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team is ranked as the eighth-best team in Class 8A in the newest poll from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops, released Jan. 17. 

The Mustangs are 15-2 on the season. The full 8A rankings can be found below.

1. Lincoln (Tallahassee): 15-1

2. Sickles (Tampa): 16-3

3. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach): 16-5

4. Mater Academy (Hialeah Gardens): 16-3

5. Palm Beach Lakes: 14-3

6. Kathleen (Lakeland): 11-3

7. Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens): 12-5

8. Lakewood Ranch: 15-2

9. Bartow: 10-8

(tie) 10. Winter Haven: 12-5

(tie) 10. Creekside (Jacksonville): 16-2

Related Stories