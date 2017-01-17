Lakewood Ranch boys basketball ranked top-10 in state poll

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team is ranked as the eighth-best team in Class 8A in the newest poll from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops, released Jan. 17.

The Mustangs are 15-2 on the season. The full 8A rankings can be found below.

1. Lincoln (Tallahassee): 15-1

2. Sickles (Tampa): 16-3

3. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach): 16-5

4. Mater Academy (Hialeah Gardens): 16-3

5. Palm Beach Lakes: 14-3

6. Kathleen (Lakeland): 11-3

7. Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens): 12-5

8. Lakewood Ranch: 15-2

9. Bartow: 10-8

(tie) 10. Winter Haven: 12-5

(tie) 10. Creekside (Jacksonville): 16-2