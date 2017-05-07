Lakewood Ranch area Cops Corner May 11

Cops Corner report for May 11

April 24

INMATE BUCKS SYSTEM

5200 block 51st Street East, Bradenton

Found property: A Sheriff's Office deputy was supervising a road gang crew of inmates who were working. One of the inmates found a dollar bill on the ground. The deputy took possession of the bill and and checked it with a counterfeit pen. It was valid, so the bill was brought to property and evidence for safekeeping.

April 27

MISSING COW ON THE LOOSE

34000 block of State Road East, Myakka City

Lost property: A man last saw his cow in the morning, but when he returned home that day and noticed it was missing, he called the Sheriff's Office. The man checked with his neighbors and then searched around his neighborhood to no avail. The Sheriff's Office released a description. The cow is black with a small, white crescent moon shape over her left eye. She weighs 800 to 1,100 pounds and is valued at $3,000. Anyone seeing a cow who matches the description should call the Sheriff's Office.

April 29

CRIME STREAM HITS HOME

3700 82nd Avenue Circle East, Sarasota

Criminal mischief: The Sheriff's Office was contacted because an unknown person entered a dwelling without forcing entry, then disconnected the drains to the bathroom sinks before turning on the water. The reporting party, a realtor, said there had been no issues in the home until he found the damage. The water covered all the floors upstairs in the home and then made its way downstairs. The reporting party alerted the owner, who was out of state. The owner hired a cleaning company to come in and start repairs.

April 29

A CLEAN GETAWAY

14000 block of State Road 70, Bradenton

Information only: The Sheriff's Office was contacted after a man ran his pickup truck through an automatic car wash at a gas station. The man had some rope in the bed of the truck and it became tangled in the brushes of the car wash. Although it didn't appear the rope did any damage, the owner requested a report in case any damage was discovered.

May 2

HOUSE-WARMING THEFT

6600 block of Anchor Loop, Bradenton

Grand theft: A woman answered a Craig's List add for a roommate at the listed address. She decided to take the offer from a man and a woman who already were living at the home. A few days after she moved into the apartment, her 49-inch flat screen TV was missing.