Lakewood Ranch apartment complex bans cigarettes

Echo Lake Apartments, in Lakewood Ranch, is getting kudos for more than the lifestyle it offers.

The Florida Apartment Association has recognized the complex as a gold-certified multifamily property. The certification signifies that there is no smoking throughout the community.

“A home should be a safe place for everyone, especially for children, people with existing health conditions and the elderly who are more vulnerable to the effects of secondhand smoke,” said Rachel Guy, tobacco prevention specialist at the Florida Department of Health Manatee, in a statement. “By making sure that residential buildings are 100% smoke-free, property managers are protecting tenants from the dangers of toxic smoke and from the risk of deadly smoking-related fires.”

The Florida Apartment Association reports smoke-free multiunit housing is in demand in Florida. More than 85% of adults do not smoke and four of five say they would prefer to live in a smoke-free house.

Echo Lake Apartments opened in December 2016.