L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condo sells for $2.35 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Cheryl Clark, of Sarasota, sold their Unit K-906 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Robert and Ruth Salter, of Swampscott, Mass., for $2.35 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,615,000 in 2002.

Corey’s Landing

Robert Pollokoff, trustee, of Owings Mills, Md., sold the home at 3590 Mistletoe Lane to Charles and Debra Sauers, of La Porte, Ind., for $2.2 million. Built in 1990, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2014.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Nataly and Vadim Grigorian, of Roxbury, Conn., sold their Unit 3105 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicholas Argyrou and Erika Kipreos, of Astoria, N.Y., for $1,637,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,425,000 in 2007.

Bay Isles

Richard and Janice Baierlein sold their home at 501 Harbor Gate Way to Michael and Mary Taylor, of Lexington, Mass., for $1,595,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,325,000 in 2001.

Buckwild Properties LLC sold the home at 3600 Bayou Circle to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $895,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $729,000 in 2014.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Park Residences Development LLC sold the Unit E206 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to Ilya Sinyak and Anna Sinyak, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.42 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area.

The L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Larry McKimm, trustee, of Hutchinson, Minn., sold the Unit A-401 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin to Ramakrishna and Vasundhara Putcha, of Livingston, N.J., for $1,375,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 1996.

Islands West

Richard Formato Jr., of Wytheville, Va., sold the Unit 14-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Anna Talley, of Louisville, Ky., for $720,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area.

The Promenade

Michael Soriero sold his Unit 410B condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to C. Thomas Koehler Jr. and Vera Koehler, trustees, of Liberty Township, Ohio, for $695,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $915,000 in 2006.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Julius Rauch III, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 714 Norton St. to Donald and Kathleen McCroskey, of Lawrenceville, Ga., for $635,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2007.

The Privateer North

Mountridge Ltd. sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Thomas and Jeannine Holcer, of Downers Grove, Ill., for $570,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2007.

Lido Surf and Sand

Jo-Ann Sachs, trustee, of Morrisville, Pa., sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Frederick and Kimberly Koenig, of Downers Grove, Ill., for $525,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1983.

Fairway Bay

Robert and Clementine Rounds sold their Unit 102 condominium at 1900 Harbourside Drive to Robert and Tracy Bennett, of Tampa, for $520,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 1995.

Beachplace

Selma Kaltman, of Floral Park, N.Y., sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank Angeletti, Jack Bernstein and Stephen Sisokin, of Ontario, Canada, for $499,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2006.

McCall’s Beach Castle

Huntco Partners LP sold the Unit 9 condominium at 5311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Keith and Mary Robinson, of Barrington, Ill., for $484,900. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Casa Del Mar

John Buckley, trustee, sold the Unit 4-D condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher Sherman, of Longboat Key, for $365,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,500 in 1989.

Silver Sands

Vincent and Blanca Wolek sold their Unit 256 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Giordano, of Port Washington, N.Y., for $320,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2005.

Seaplace

Mary Saunders, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit G7-409-C condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Dennis, of Winter Park, for $315,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,000 in 1979.

Longboat Harbour

Gregory Carnese, trustee, of Old Lyme, Conn., and Eleanor Osborne, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 308 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Denver and Donna Spangler, of Longboat Key, for $287,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,500 in 1992.

Longboat Beachcomber

Thomas Giordano sold his Unit 305 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to MG Real Estate Investment LLC for $285,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2004.