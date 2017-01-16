Kiwanis Club lends a helping hand

During a time when people need help the most, the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club stepped up to the plate.

Throughout the recent holiday season, members of the club could be spotted ringing a bell outside of Publix on Bay Isles Parkway as part of The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign.

About 90% of the club’s members rang the bell for at least one shift. For about the past 10 years, the club has been a top producer for the Salvation Army. In 2016, the club raised $14,037.43, or about $540 a day. That was up from 2015, when the club raised $11,288.99, or $470 a day.