On Sept. 29 the new officers of the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club were installed by new Lt. Gov. Carolyn Kofler.

These officers will be leading the club for the 2016-2017 year:

Club President: Steve Branham

Foundation president: Joe Walsh

First VP: Susan Phillips

Secretary: Joe Walsh

Treasurer: John Wild

Second VP: Tayna Lilly

Officers: Bob Gault and Steve Madva