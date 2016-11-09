Kindness Bus makes Circle stop

On Nov. 6, we spotted Blue Bird of Kindness Bus on St. Armands Circle. The bus is decorated with various sayings promoting kindness and love for the One Million Acts of Kindness movement.

Bob Votruba and his Boston terrier, Bogart, travel around the world visiting college campuses and other places to encourage people to perform 1 million acts of kindness in their lifetimes. Votruba and Bogart began their 10-year journey in 2009.

A sign under the driver-side window reads: “After Sept. 11, 2001 and the Virginia Tech shootings the father driving this bus said ‘enough already.’ All children need a better world in which to live.”