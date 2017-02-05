Killer strikes at Lakewood Ranch park

A man has died from trauma to the upper body after being discovered by an on-duty security guard in Lakewood Ranch just after midnight Feb. 5.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report states 22-year-old Alexander Cherp was found outside his vehicle at Greenbrook Park, in the 6600 block of Greenbrook Boulevard, by a security guard Sunday at roughly midnight. He had suffered upper body trauma and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are working several leads but have not made an arrest at this time.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.