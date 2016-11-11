Kids: Are you Santa's hero?

Officials at The Mall at University Town Center today unveiled a new way to interact with Santa this year — at Santa's Flight Academy.

The immersive, interactive experience — through which children receive academy badges, try on a simulated flight suit, help save Santa and his sleigh and then dance in the snow before sitting down for photos with Santa — is one of only 12 across the nation to open.

Kim Dominguez, marketing and sponsorship director for the Mall at UTC, said the Academy is meant to create memories and an experience for mall customers, but she also expects the attraction will draw new visitors to the shopping destination.

“It’s augmented reality,” Dominguez said. “We wanted to make it more interactive and immersive. This is one of a kind. We believe the experience is so unique, it will draw an enormous amount of visitors.”

There is no cost to participate in the academy, but families pay for photos with Santa. Families who wish to reserve a time and beat lines can do so online, either making reservations to shave off time at the check-in portion of the academy, or by paying a fee for a fast pass.

For information, visit mallatutc.com.