East County Athlete of the Week: Justin Curtis

Justin Curtis is a senior quarterback on the Lakewood Ranch high football team.

When did you start playing football?

I've been playing since third or fourth grade. Growing up, I just loved the sport and loved how it was played.

What is the appeal of football to you?

The competition. The intensity of it, it's not baseball. It's not slow.

What is your best skill on the field?

Probably my ability to make a play out of nothing. Make something happen that was not supposed to happen.

What do you and your team have to do to succeed this season?

Just keep working hard, no slacking. Keep doing things they way we are doing them right now.

What is your favorite food?

All food, that's my favorite food. (Laughs). I guess steak cooked medium rare, that's my favorite.

What is your favorite movie?

'Braveheart,' I grew up watching that.

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

It's a verse, Gallatians 3:23, basically doing everything you do for the glory of God. My dad (Jesse Curtis) showed me that verse when I was really little, and it stuck with me.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

This past summer, up at Western Carolina University, laughing at (teammate) Drew Butler. The stuff he said on the sidelines was cracking me up. We put a beetle in his helmet and he put it on while it was in there. That was really funny.

Finish this sentence: "Justin Curtis is ... "

... Fun. I like to have fun in everything I do, including football.