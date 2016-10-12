Judge extends voter registration deadline

Due to the fallout from Hurricane Matthew, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker has agreed to extend the state’s voter registration deadline to Oct. 18.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections staff will be accepting new registrations at its offices in the Terrace Building at 101 S. Washington Blvd., the Robert L. Taylor Administration Center at 4000 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice, and Biscayne Plaza at 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port, through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can also update their names, signatures and addresses during the timeframe.