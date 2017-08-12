East County Athlete of the Week: Jordan Schmucker

Jordan Schmucker is a junior volleyball player at Lakewood Ranch High. She has played varsity since the first game of her freshman season.

When did you start playing volleyball?

Four years ago. I quit playing softball, I was burned out from it. I needed something else to do and fell in love with it (volleyball).

What is the appeal of volleyball?

I love the team aspect. I love being a setter and assisting teammates, and running around the court and taking charge.

What is your best skill on the court?

Probably setting, but I think I'm an all-around player. I've played a lot of positions in the past.

What are your goals for the upcoming season?

For myself, I want to get noticed and recruited by colleges. For the team, I want us to win a few more district games at the end of the season.

What is your favorite food?

Either chocolate or ice cream, but my favorite flavor of ice cream is chocolate, too.

What hobbies do you have?

Just hanging with my family, really. I also play beach volleyball.

What is your favorite movie?

Any Marvel movie. Recently, it's "Spiderman: Homecoming," for sure.

What do you want your major to be in college?

I'm going to major in math and minor in education. I want to be a part of kids' futures and help them like my teachers have helped me.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Do what you want, follow your dreams. That allowed me to quit softball, start volleyball and go down this path.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

Oh, at practice all the time. There isn't a specific moment, it's pretty much always with this team, especially (sophomore) Sasha Cain and (junior) Maddie Koczersut.

Finish this sentence: "Jordan Schmucker is ... "

... Athletic. Or smart. I like playing sports and I'm in the top 4% of my class.